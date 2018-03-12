State offices closed Tuesday due to storm

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the impending storm that's predicted to drop somewhere between 8-14 inches of snow, Governor Raimondo announced that state offices will be closed on Tuesday.

"I urge Rhode Islanders to prepare for a major winter storm tomorrow, and to stay off the roads to allow plow crews and emergency response personnel to do their jobs during tomorrow's snow storm," Raimondo said. "Heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast for the morning commute, with the storm continuing throughout the day. Stay home tomorrow if possible, and please remember to check in on family members, friends and neighbors who may need assistance."

Authorities at Providence Emergency Management Agency noted however, that City Hall will remain open, but with limited staff.

A press release from the Governor's Office listed the following safety reminders:

Stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, ensure your vehicle is ready for safe winter driving. Keep the gas tank at least half-full and have a Winter Emergency Car Kit in the trunk.

Check on your at risk neighbors, family and friends. Bring pets and companion animals inside during winter weather.

Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and other electronic devices before the storm if power outages are expected. The National Grid number is 1-800-465-1212.

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

Don't crowd the plow. Keep yourself and our plow drivers safe. If you can't see their rear-mirror, they can't see you.

Continue to monitor media for emergency information and follow instructions from public safety officials. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.

Make sure you know the locations of your local warming centers and shelters.

