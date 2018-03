By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A male is in critical condition after being shot twice in the back Monday evening.

Providence Police told ABC6 News a male, believed to be around 25 years of age, was shot in the area of Lancashire and Douglas Ave around 6:30 p.m.

At this time a suspect is in custody and talking with detectives, police said.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

