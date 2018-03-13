Amtrak to suspend trains from Boston to New York - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Amtrak to suspend trains from Boston to New York

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Amtrak says it is suspending service from Boston to New York City as the latest major winter storm approaches.

Amtrak says service to New York’s Penn Station will be suspended on Tuesday until 11 a.m.

Officials say public schools in Providence, Rhode Island, also will be closed on Tuesday.

A blizzard warning issued covers coastal Massachusetts, while a winter storm warning covers Providence, New York City, and much of the Northeast.

The storm could bring as much as a foot and a half of snow to some areas of New England.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

