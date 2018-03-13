Gov. urges Rhode Islanders to stay off roads as storm intensifies

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Gina Raimondo is urging all Rhode Islanders to stay off of the roads as this March storm intensifies. She provided a briefing from the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency in Cranston Tuesday morning.

“My primary message to the people of Rhode Island is, please stay off the roads. The name of the game here is safety. We want all Rhode Islanders and our friends, family and neighbors to be safe in the storm. We want our state police and first responders to be safe. The folks driving the plows we want them to be safe. So, please hunker down,” said Raimondo.

The Governor warns that the snow and conditions will get more dangerous as the day continues.

DOT Director Peter Alviti says 140 state trucks and 310 private vendor trucks are deployed throughout Rhode Island. He says crews have been on the road since 10 Monday night.

“It is a challenge to be out there among the plow trucks. If you need to be on the road we ask you to stay a clear distance, at least 500 feet in back of the plow trucks,” said Alviti.

A tractor-trailer ban is in effect until 4 pm.

As of Tuesday morning’s press conference State Police. Col. Ann Assumpico said there were a few minor accidents to report with no injuries.

The Governor warns that the snow is heavier than initially thought, adding that the state is seeing more power outages than initially thought. As a result, she says cities and towns are getting warming centers ready just in case.

“Get prepared in the event that you may lose power,” said Raimondo.

