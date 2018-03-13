UPDATE: 31 RIPTA routes detoured, Kennedy Plaza Ticket Window closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — 30 RIPTA routes have been detoured as a result of the March snow storm.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says that Routes 13, 18, 21, 29, 30, 32, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 71, 87 and 92 are currently on detour.

Park N’ Rides and Flex Services have been suspended.

The Kennedy Plaza Ticket Window will close at 12:00 p.m. today.

Service on Routes 8X, 9X, 10X, 12x, 59X, 61X, 65X and 95X has also been suspended.

According to a release sent out Tuesday morning, riders should expect delays. Service is running 10 to 30 minutes late.

