UPDATE: RIPTA to suspend service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will suspend all service by 3:30 pm on Tuesday as a result of the snow.

“Safety is RIPTA’s top priority, and intensifying storm conditions are making it dangerous to remain on the road. More than thirty routes are currently on detour,” said Barbara Polichetti the Director of Public Affairs for RIPTA.

There have been delays and detours for the bus service throughout the storm.

RIPTA expects to have service up and running Wednesday.

