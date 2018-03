BOSTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Amtrak service has been suspended between Boston and New York City as a result of the storm.

All Service, including Acela Express and Northeast Regional between New York City and Boston are canceled.

Additionally, Trains 182(3/13) and 184(3/13) are canceled between Washington and New York.

For the latest on Amtrak train delays and cancellations you can check Amtrak.com.

