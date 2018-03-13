Storm intensifying in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Storm intensifying in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Conditions in New Bedford are intensifying with gusts recorded over 55 miles per hour.

Government offices in the city are closed for the day as are most local businesses.

As of noon-time the intense storm conditions have caused many power outages.

People around the city are trying to stay ahead of the snow. An ABC 6 News crew spoke with one man out shoveling who described the treacherous conditions.

“The wind! Really. Because I start sliding and I can’t even finish what I started until the wind is over. Every time I come out here, I shovel it. And by the time I’m done it’s covered again,” said Alan Gomes.

