R.I. State Police: 6 crashes reported, several reports of down trees and branches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann Assumpico is urging people to stay off the roads warning that travel conditions remain treacherous as heavy snow and high winds make their way through the region.

As of noontime on Tuesday six minor crashes had been reported, one of those crashes is said to have resulted in minor injuries. In addition, troopers have responded to eight reports of disabled vehicles.

Assumpico says that most truck drivers have been heeding the ban on tractor-trailers. That ban remains in effect until 4 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, there was a report of a tree falling on power lines and a transformer on Pinecrest Drive in North Kingstown.

According to a press release by Rhode Island State Police there have been several reports of fallen trees and branches. Among the incidents reported; a tree blocking the ramp from Interstate 95 North at Exit 5 B in Hopkinton, a tree blocking the ramp from Interstate 95 North at Exit 1 in Exeter, and a tree blocking the ramp from Route 146 to Branch Avenue in Providence.

