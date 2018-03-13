UPDATE: R.I. State Police Colonel: The storm is far from over

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann Assumpico is urging people to stay off the roads warning that travel conditions remain treacherous as heavy snow and high winds make their way through the region.

"This storm is far from over," said Assumpico in a tweet early Tuesday evening.

From midnight to noon, six minor crashes were reported, one of those crashes is said to have resulted in minor injuries. At least seven additional crashes were reported between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Troopers also responded to reports of 19 disabled vehicles, including many that skidded off the roads

"We have been extremely fortunate that no one has been seriously injured as a result of this storm as of this point," Colonel Assumpico said. "We are grateful that Rhode Islanders have heeded our warnings to stay off the roads and let the plows do their jobs."

Assumpico praises the tractor-trailer ban that has been in effect since 4 am. It will remain in effect through 8 pm. The Col. Says that troopers have issued several summonses to truck drivers found to be driving in Rhode Island after the ban was imposed.

Earlier Tuesday, there was a report of a tree falling on power lines and a transformer on Pinecrest Drive in North Kingstown.

According to a press release by Rhode Island State Police there have been several reports of fallen trees and branches.

One of those incidents involved a motorist who was trapped inside a car after power lines fell onto a car on Mail Road in Exeter. We’re told that driver remained in the car until crews from National Grid were able to respond.

As of 5 pm traffic in both directions on Route 165 in Exeter remains blocked because of downed power lines on Ten Rod Road at Beach Road, near the Connecticut state lane.

