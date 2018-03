PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Performing Arts Center has canceled Tuesday night’s performance of “An American in Paris.”

Ticket holders to the show are asked to call the PPAC Box Office at 401-421-ARTS (2787).

The performance schedule for “An American in Paris,” is: Wednesday, March 14 at 7 pm, Thursday, March 15 at 7:30 pm, Friday, March 16 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 17 at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, March 18 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

