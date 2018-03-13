Providence Emergency Management Agency closely monitoring snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —The Providence Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring conditions in the city as the snow continues to intensify.

At EMA officials are keeping a close eye on power outages, downed trees and power lines. Though as of their last update, officials say power outages have not been a serious issue in the city of Providence.

Providence DPW is in charge of 370 miles of city roads. Officials are asking residents to remain patient and to stay off the roads.

“It becomes a coordination effort of when those plow drivers come in, who comes in, how long they plow before you put them down so that there's always somebody on the streets, keeping especially those primaries clear,” said Providence EMA Director Kevin Kugel.

No decision has been made yet regarding city or school cancellations for Wednesday.

