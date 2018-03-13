Braving the elements for coffee - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Braving the elements for coffee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —Hard core Southern New Englanders are not letting Tuesday's snow stop them from getting a cup of coffee.

“We were going to drive around until we found one that was open,” said Bernie Dinobile of North Providence. “I have three grandchildren and my wife won't leave, and you have to keep her happy, a happy wife is a happy life.”

ABC 6 News tracked down customers at an open Dunkin Donuts shop on Mineral Spring Ave. It was one of only a few open shops our crews spotted.

“The owners wanted to open, so if you guys want to get coffee we are here,” said Tanya Kenny.

