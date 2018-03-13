Caught on Camera: Man stealing sunglasses from Cranston funeral - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Caught on Camera: Man stealing sunglasses from Cranston funeral home

Posted: Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) —The Cranston Police Department Motorcycle Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing sunglasses from an officer on a call at the Nardolillo Funeral Home.

Police say a member of the Traffic Unit was providing motor assistance for a grieving family on March 9th around 10:45 am when sunglasses were stolen.

The theft was caught on camera. A white man described to be heavy set with grey hair and a beard was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Inspector David Boucher at 401-477-5063 in our Traffic Unit. You may also contact us directly at 401-942-2211, or anonymously by using our smartphone app or by using TipSoft.

