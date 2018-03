COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — As of 2 pm Coventry is reporting nearly 200 National Grid Outages.

An update posted by the Coventry EMA warns residents that outages can be expected through the afternoon and evening.

With wind gusts up to 45 mph expected, officials are warning that near whiteout conditions will be possible.

The EMA is asking people to share information on downed wires and trees so they can respond accordingly.

