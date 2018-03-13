Power outages reported in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power outages have been reported across the region during Tuesday's snow storm including in Providence.

At one point Tuesday around 2,000 customers on the East Side and in the Elmwood section of the city were in the dark.

"I knew there was going to be snow but i was crossing my fingers that we wouldn't lose power. The furnace turned off early this morning. The electricity went off between 10 and 12. Now I’m just hoping the power will come back soon so I can have something to eat and have heat,” said Thomas Kelly.

At last check outages in Providence are down to about 400.

© WLNE 2018