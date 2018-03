SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — Flames broke out in a barn right next to a large colonial on County Street in Seekonk around 10:15 Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Michael Healey says that two dogs and two ferrets died in the blaze.

Healey says there were two propane tanks on the outside of the property, but adds that they were not compromised.

The barn is said to be a total loss. Residents are being up in a hotel by the Red Cross.

© WLNE 2018