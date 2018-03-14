Foster residents dig out from nearly two feet of snow - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Foster residents dig out from nearly two feet of snow

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) -- As Greg Paquin woke up at his home along Route 6 in Foster Tuesday morning, he walked outside to a picturesque sight in his front yard--as well as a daunting four-hour cleanup ahead.

"We just moved here in nov. everybody tells us this is the snow belt so here it is. so we spent the day outside plowing with atvs and shoveling but it's been beautiful," said Greg Paquin of Foster.

The storm's aftermath provided an ideal playground for the couple and their dog.

"It looks like a wonderland, except for the trees leaning over the top of my house," said Paquin. 

The third Nor'Easter so far in March has kept both state and private plow driver very busy.

"It's been pretty steady the snow was pretty heavy this morning, and now it's light luckily," said plow driver Teddy Rambone. "I think we got some more coming. I think March is going to be a bear."

© WLNE / ABC6 2018

