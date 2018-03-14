Middletown police lieutenant facing fraud charges

By: News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Middletown police lieutenant was arraigned on fraud charges on Monday, according to Middletown police.

Police say 50-year-old Richard Gamache, an 18-year veteran of the department, was arrested at his house Monday on charges of computer fraud.

Gamache was charged with the following:

13 counts of Computer damage (Felony)

7 counts Access to Computer for Fraudulent purposes (Felony)

2 counts of Giving False document to Agent, Public Official (Misdemeanor)

He had been suspended from the department back in October when he was arrested for domestic assault. Those charges were dropped in January.

Gamache was arraigned in Newport District Court where he was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

