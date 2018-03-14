Foster residents clean up more than 2 feet of snow

By: Chloe Leshner

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) -- Many people finally venturing outside today to dig out and clean up after yesterdays wallop of snow, some places getting more than 2 feet of snow.

As usual, Foster, Rhode Island hit the jackpot this snow storm.

"I've seen worse but this one was a big challenge," says Harold Shippee Jr. with the Public Works Department.

Twenty five inches of snow dropped in the 3rd nor'easter in just 2 weeks, keeping plow drivers busy.

"You just gotta keep going around and around and keep up with it, don't let it build up," says Shippee.

Cars were left completely covered and huge tree branches that would normally stand up straight are weighed down by the snow.

"The trees are a big problem. You have to get out, cut them, try to move forward. If they're on the wires then you have to wait for National Grid and we know they're busy so until they get out we can't get it back out of there. It's challenging," says Shippee.

Today, people were finally venturing out to clean up.

"I was shoveling 1 o'clock to 8 o'clock last night and started again at 6 o'clock this morning and I'm still not done," says Christopher Maddix.

He's doing it the old fashioned way, shoveling by hand. Maddix is a native Rhode Islander who just moved to Foster from Pawtucket a few months ago. Already he's realized in Foster, winter is a whole new ball game.

"We didn't set up a plow service and these 2 storms have been so crazy that there's no plows available. They're all booked solid. So if I want to get out, it's the old by hand thing," he says.

Public Works Department officials say Foster has the most dirt roads in the state, about 40 miles, which makes plowing the snow even more difficult. It also means in the spring, they have a lot of roads to repair.



