Warwick police offering free rides home during St. Patrick's Day

Warwick police offering free rides home during St. Patrick’s Day

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police will be providing free rides home to those taking part in St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

According to a Facebook post by the department, they are taking part in the “Safe Rides Program” to reduce DUI related crashes, and incidents of drunk driving.

It is a way the department says people can avoid DUI arrests during the celebration.

“If you leave a Warwick bar drunk and don’t call us, the shame on you cus [sic] we will catch you,” said the department on Twitter.

Warwick police say anyone who needs a ride during between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight on St. Patrick’s Day should contact them at 401-468-4200.

