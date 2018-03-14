March storm: "You shovel it out and you keep on moving"

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A day after the latest March storm, people in and around Providence's Wayland Square are venturing back outside.

"It was horrible. But, as a New Englander we have to expect blizzards. You shovel it out and you keep on moving,” said Paris Watson.

Some people who ABC 6 News caught up with were pleasantly surprised by how clear the roads were Wednesday morning.

"The roads are pretty clear out here,” said John Hill. “I think they did a good job, especially on the highways."

Others, like Collin Meehan, the owner of the Wayland Square Diner, are fed up and ready for winter to be over.

"Give me 60 degrees and melt this all and we can get our tables back outside and get ready for summer,” said Meehan.

Meehan says he has had to shut down his restaurant five times this season because of the snow and it’s having an impact on his bottom line.

"It hurts tremendously because you have a food cost, you have a business to operate, people need their income. It becomes a cost analysis that if we don't have the clientele coming in because of conditions then we have to make a decision whether to stay open or not," said Meehan.

Technically, Spring starts on Tuesday but, here in New England people are prepared knowing that even more of the white stuff could be on the way.

"Southerners get the sun, New Englanders, we get the snow,” said Watson.

