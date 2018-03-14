Cranston Police arrest package thief, seek second suspect

By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Police arrested a man Monday after he was caught on home surveillance video discarding the packaging for an Amazon delivery stolen from a home on Ferncrest Avenue.

Cranston Police said they received a call on March 1st from a residence on Doylston Street claiming to have found an empty Amazon box addressed to a Ferncrest Avenue home. Police determined there were two complaints of packages being stolen from homes on Ferncrest Avenue.

After investigation by Cranston Police, officers were able to obtain descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles used in the larcenies, a silver and gray Honda Element with a missing front license plate.

Cranston Police noticed a vehicle matching this description on Narragansett Avenue in Cranston on Monday. Further investigation led to officers locating Jose De La Cruz Boya, 22, of Providence, who confessed to his involvement in the larcenies.

De La Cruz Boya was charged with Larceny under $1,500 and Conspiracy and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on March 27th in Kent County District Court.

Cranston Police are now working to locate De La Cruz Boya’s co-conspirator, who has been identified as Pablo Martinez.

Police believe Martinez has returned to the Dominican Republic since the crimes were committed.

Anyone with information about Pablo Martinez is asked to contact Detective John Ryan of the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.

