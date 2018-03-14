Lincoln Police looking for suspect in "smash-and-grab" robbery

By News Staff

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are looking for a suspect after a Lincoln smoke shop was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police responded to Puffins Smoke Shop located at 194 Reservoir Avenue in Lincoln around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a smash-and-grab robbery.

Upon investigation officers were informed that shortly before 7:00 a.m. an individual broke the business’s glass front door before breaking into a cash register from which he stole money before exiting the store, running toward Reservoir Avenue, where Lincoln Police said he may have had a vehicle waiting for him.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’3” and 5’7” with a medium build, wearing a facemask and a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Lincoln Police are in contact with Pawtucket Police and other nearby departments to see if this crime is connected any other recent smash-and-grab robberies.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Lincoln Police Detective’s Division at (401) 333-1111.

