RIDOT closes "structurally deficient" Bath Street East Bridge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will be closing Providence’s Bath Street East Bridge by the end of the day due to structural deficiencies.

“The findings of a bridge inspection done earlier today found deterioration to such a degree that the bridge must be immediately closed to all traffic”, RIDOT said Wednesday in a press release.

A RIDOT spokesman said that the bridge is inspected approximately every 6 months, and when the deterioration was discovered in Wednesday’s inspection, the bridge was immediately ordered to be closed by the end of day.

RIDOT said they included plans to repair the bridge in its 10-year plan and intends to accelerate the work beginning next year.

During the bridge’s closure, RIDOT said traffic will be detoured to one of the nearby bridges, either The Pleasant Valley Parkway Bridge or the Park Street Bridge.

