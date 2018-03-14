University responds to demand for active shooter training - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

University responds to demand for active shooter training

By The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — A university in Rhode Island is responding to an increased demand for active shooter trainings after the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The University of Rhode island's Department of Public Safety has provided its officers with such training for a number of years, but now is opening up classes to civilians.

Expanding into training session for "civilians" makes sense, said Major Michael Jagoda.

The department says it announced community trainings, and the demand was "immediate".

They're scheduling additional 90-minute sessions to accommodate the interest. Participants are training on tactics to survive a mass shooting, including blockading doors with heavy furniture.

