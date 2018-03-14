RISPCA bringing Korean rescue dogs to Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RISPCA bringing Korean rescue dogs to Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WLNE) – A group of puppies have been rescued from Korean dog meat farms and are being brought to Rhode Island for adoption, thanks to the efforts of several animal activism groups.

The RISPCA said they have joined forces with the Humane Society of the United States as well as Humane Society International to receive rescue dogs from Korea that would otherwise be raised and sold in the country’s dog meat industry.

“As part of our partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, we are emergency rescue partners,” said Eric St. Peter, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the RISPCA. “That means in times of need, we have agreed to receive animals displaced due to disaster or animal cruelty investigations. This would often mean animals in the United States but in this particular case, H.S.U.S and Humane Society International has asked us to help on an international level.”

St. Peter said that dogs in some Asian countries like China and Korea are routinely killed for human consumption, and many live miserable lives before being inhumanely slaughtered.

St. Peter said the dogs will be arriving in Boston on March 29th and will be available for adoption through the RISPCA shortly after.

