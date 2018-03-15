Former boxer Vinny Paz arrested

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

Reporting by: Scott Cook

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Former boxer Vinny Paz was arrested Thursday morning for assault, according to Warwick police.

Police told ABC6 News that Paz was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. at his Tivoli Court house.

Captain Michael Gilbert says that they received a call from a third-party who told police that Paz’s girlfriend was possibly assaulted.

When officers arrived at Paz’s Warwick home, he allegedly refused to answer the door and turned off all of the lights in the house.

Captain Gilbert says police had to force their way into the home through the garage door and took Paz into custody without incident.

Warwick police say his girlfriend was taken away on a stretcher after she reportedly suffered minor facial injuries. She is expected to be OK.

This is not the only time in recent months that Paz has been in trouble with the law. In fact, back in January he was arrested for allegedly stealing from a friend and then beating that friend up.

Warwick police told ABC6 that Paz is scheduled to face a judge for an arraignment in Kent County District Court Thursday morning, where he will be facing charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

