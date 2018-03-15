Former boxing champ Vinny Paz arraigned on assault charge

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Former boxer Vinny Paz was arrested Thursday morning for assault, according to Warwick police.

Police responded to Vinny Paz’s Tivoli Court home at approximately 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Captain Michael Gilbert says that they received a call from a third-party telling police that Paz’s girlfriend was possibly assaulted.

When officers arrived at Paz’s Warwick home, they could hear him shouting at someone inside.

Police told ABC6 that he allegedly refused to answer the door, turned off all of the lights in the house, and that is when everything went quiet.

Captain Gilbert says police had to force their way into the home through the garage door because no one would answer the door or phones.

Officers took Paz into custody without incident at about 4 a.m.

Warwick police say his girlfriend was taken away on a stretcher after she reportedly suffered minor facial injuries. She’s expected to be OK. She told ABC6 News the incident was blown out of proportion and that Paz didn't hit her - her ex-husband did.

This is not the only time in recent months that Paz has been in trouble with the law. In fact, back in January he was arrested for allegedly beating up a man he believed stole money from him.

Paz says he doesn’t have a drinking problem. He was signing autographs outside of court @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/qcOLI2h40X — Alana Cerrone ABC6 (@Alana_Cerrone) March 15, 2018

The judge dropped the disorderly conduct charge against Paz in exchange for a nolo plea.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018