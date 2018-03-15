Fall River Police looking for missing woman - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police looking for missing woman

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) –Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing Fall River woman.

Fall River Police said Tristine Kayne Mersing, 24, was last seen Wednesday.

She is described as around 4’11” to 5’ in height, weighing around 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing black leggings, UGG boots, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said Mersing is homeless, and Police say she has been known to stay in tents and wooded areas around the city.

Anyone with information on Tristine’s location or any of her known associates or family is asked to contact Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.