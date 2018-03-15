Fall River Police looking for missing woman

By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) –Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing Fall River woman.

Fall River Police said Tristine Kayne Mersing, 24, was last seen Wednesday.

She is described as around 4’11” to 5’ in height, weighing around 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing black leggings, UGG boots, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said Mersing is homeless, and Police say she has been known to stay in tents and wooded areas around the city.

Anyone with information on Tristine’s location or any of her known associates or family is asked to contact Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.

