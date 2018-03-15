Buddy Cianci takes the stage: Trinity Rep commissions new play based on infamous RI Mayor's political career

By Sam Vaccaro

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The story of one of Rhode Island’s most infamous politicians will soon take the stage at a historic Providence theater.

Trinity Repertory Company announced in a news release Thursday that they have commissioned playwright George Brant to adapt Mike Stanton’s book , “The Prince of Providence: The Life and Times of Buddy Cianci, America’s Most Notorious Mayor, Some Wiseguys, and the Feds”, for the stage.

Trinity Rep obtained the rights to the book from Stanton and commissioned Brant to transform the story into a stage production to be performed in an upcoming season.

Stanton’s book, first released in 2004, looks at the life and notorious political journey of Vincent "Buddy" Cianci Jr., the two-term Providence mayor whose allegations of corruption led to scandals and multiple federal investigations.

This undertaking will be Brant’s second effort commissioned by Trinity Rep. His first, the theatrical comedy “Into the Breeches!”, completed its world premiere run earlier this year.

Brant was also the creative force behind international hit “Grounded” which has been produced in 17 countries, including a successful off-Broadway run starring Anne Hathaway.

“Over the past few years, we have had the opportunity to hire some of the best playwrights in the country to write plays specifically for Trinity Rep and our fantastic acting company”, said Associate Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “It's our hope that these stories will resonate strongly not just on a local level, but nationally as well”.

