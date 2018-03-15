Buddy Cianci takes the stage: Trinity Rep commissions new play b - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Buddy Cianci takes the stage: Trinity Rep commissions new play based on infamous RI Mayor's political career

Posted: Updated:

By Sam Vaccaro

Email: svaccaro@abc6.com

Twitter: @VaccaroABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The story of one of Rhode Island’s most infamous politicians will soon take the stage at a historic Providence theater.

Trinity Repertory Company announced in a news release Thursday that they have commissioned playwright George Brant to adapt Mike Stanton’s book , “The Prince of Providence: The Life and Times of Buddy Cianci, America’s Most Notorious Mayor, Some Wiseguys, and the Feds”, for the stage.

Trinity Rep obtained the rights to the book from Stanton and commissioned Brant to transform the story into a stage production to be performed in an upcoming season.

Stanton’s book, first released in 2004, looks at the life and notorious political journey of Vincent "Buddy" Cianci Jr., the two-term Providence mayor whose allegations of corruption led to scandals and multiple federal investigations.

This undertaking will be Brant’s second effort commissioned by Trinity Rep. His first, the theatrical comedy “Into the Breeches!”, completed its world premiere run earlier this year.

Brant was also the creative force behind international hit “Grounded” which has been produced in 17 countries, including a successful off-Broadway run starring Anne Hathaway.

 “Over the past few years, we have had the opportunity to hire some of the best playwrights in the country to write plays specifically for Trinity Rep and our fantastic acting company”, said Associate Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “It's our hope that these stories will resonate strongly not just on a local level, but nationally as well”.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.