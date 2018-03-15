Woonsocket man faces gun and drug charges

By News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) Police arrested a Woonsocket man Monday on a multitude of drug and weapon charges.

Woonsocket Police Vice Detectives executed a search warrant at a home at Morin Heights Boulevard Monday, taking Radames Roman Morales, 23, of Woonsocket, into custody.

Roman Morales was wanted by police after a month-long investigation indicated that he sold small amounts of narcotics on different dates.

During a search of the premises Woonsocket Police seized 33 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of fentanyl, four suboxone strips, a loaded .38 caliber revolver with additional ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $603.00 in cash.

Roman Morales now faces a total of ten charges, including:

Possession of cocaine (1 ounce – 1 kilogram)

Possession of fentanyl (1 ounce – 1 kilogram)

Maintaining a common narcotics nuisance

Possession of a firearm during delivery or intended delivery of a controlled substance

Roman Morales is being held at the ACI and is scheduled for a bail hearing March 27th.

