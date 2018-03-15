New Bedford man sends dirty pics to '11-year-old girl'

By: Rachael Perry

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A 55-year-old man could be facing a hefty prison sentence after engaging in a sexual texting relationship with who he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

Michael Camacho who was arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police, was charged with the following:

Second-degree Luring, second-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a child.

Two counts of third-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Third-degree Attempted Obscenity to a Minor.

Officials from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation started in New Jersey, when “Camacho contacted the female child on her cell phone.”

From there the issue was brought to the Ocean Township Police Department, where one of the officers took control of the 11-year-old’s cell phone and posed as the young girl.

“The communications between Camacho and the undercover detective spanned weeks,” said a press release issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. “During the text message conversations with the undercover detective, Camacho discussed engaging in sexual activity with the child, sent obscene photographs of himself to the child, requested that the child send him photographs of herself, and discussed meeting up with the child.”

Camacho waived extradition, authorities said, and is pending transportation to New Jersey to face his charges.

“Camacho faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison and is subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life upon his release if convicted of either of the second-degree charges,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

“He faces a sentence of three to five years in a New Jersey state prison on the third-degree charges. A conviction of any of the third-degree Attempted Endangering charges would also invoke the provisions of Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.”

Megan’s Law was created with the sole purpose to have sex offenders register with local law enforcement departments.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor Office, as well as Ocean Township Police Department would like to thank the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, as well as the New Bedford Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

