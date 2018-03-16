Providence City Council passes plastic bag ban - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence City Council passes plastic bag ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Council has passed a new ordinance banning single use plastic shopping bags.

It is estimated that more than 95-million plastic bags are used every year in the capital city.

“The economic reasons are also significant as the City will save at least $1 Million each year by removing this common contaminant to our recycling system,” said City Council Majority Whip Jo-Ann Ryan.

Providence becomes the 7th community in Rhode Island to ban plastic bags.

The new ordinance goes in to effect in one year.

