Providence City Council passes plastic bag ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Council has passed a new ordinance banning single use plastic shopping bags.
It is estimated that more than 95-million plastic bags are used every year in the capital city.
“The economic reasons are also significant as the City will save at least $1 Million each year by removing this common contaminant to our recycling system,” said City Council Majority Whip Jo-Ann Ryan.
Providence becomes the 7th community in Rhode Island to ban plastic bags.
The new ordinance goes in to effect in one year.
