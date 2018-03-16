Man sentenced for trying to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for trying to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend and then pointing a gun at the woman in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Friday that 42-year-old Alberto Rivera, of Cranston, was sentenced on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to murder, burglary and other firearms offenses.

Kilmartin says Rivera was also sentenced to 25 years, to run concurrent, for being a habitual offender.

Authorities say Rivera shot Juan Croussette in the neck on December 6, 2016. They say he pointed the gun at his ex-wife as his daughter begged him not to shoot her mother. Croussette survived.

Rivera was arrested days later in Brockton, Massachusetts.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018