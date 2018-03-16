Truck Crashes into Cranston Business for Second Time this Month

By: Scott Cook

Email: SCook@ABC6.com

Twitter: @JScottCook

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a different kind of work this morning for employees at a Cranston Sir Speedy location, after a truck came barreling through the front doors just before 1:00 AM Friday.

"We're getting everything cleaned up and getting ready for normal business now," said store owner Pat Welch.

Welch was in disbelief when he first heard the news and watched his security footage back upon arriving at the store.

"When my wife woke me up I was like, 'Wait a minute, you sure? You sure this is happening?'" Welch said.

Interestingly enough, this was not the first time a vehicle crashed through the front doors at Sir Speedy. In fact, the same thing happened at the exact location earlier this month.

"We were just getting the last one settled with the insurance company and getting everything squared away," Welch said. "The contractor was supposed to start fixing this morning and now we start all over again."

Employee Bob Francis added, "It was actually supposed to start getting fixed this morning and then I came into work and there was an even wider opening."

Nobody was in the building when the crash occurred early Friday morning, but Francis was inside when the last one happened just 15 days prior.

"There was an explosion -- it was like a bomb blew up. Some debris went through the ceiling and fell into the room I was working in," he said.

"We were all like, 'what was that?' We could hear the engine and it was just a loud bang and we ran out of the building."

Nobody was hurt in either incident. Building inspectors are still assessing the damage.

Sir Speedy also plans to put up some new equipment to prevent this from happening again.

"I think we're going to have some barriers put in to try and stop this and make it safer," said Francis.

Despite all the morning chaos, Sir Speedy remained open for business.

Authorities say the crash was accidental, and the driver of the truck will not be cited at this time.

