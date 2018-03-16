Jeffrey Osborne presents $90,000 to local non–profits

By: Melissa Randall

Grammy nominee and Rhode Island native Jeffrey Osborne never disappoints. His intimate performance Friday morning at the Met School brought the crowd to their feet. It was a special request by his alma mater while he was there for a very special announcement.

That announcement included a check presentation ceremony. Osborne handed out more than $90,000 to local non–profits, funds raised during the 2017 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic. Those who benefited this year include The Amos House, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, The Music School of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, The Met School, St. Mary's Home for Children and Button Hole.

"It's a fun day. It's an exciting day. That means our tournament was successful when I can come back and hand checks out. We're happy for that," said Osborne.

Osborne also took the opportunity to unveil some expansion details for the 2018 Classic. It will now include a singing competition, open to the public, with a grand prize of $10,000.

The primary purpose of the Classic is to benefit organizations who support a continued push for music and the arts to children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe–haven for families in need. To date, the events have provided more than $850,000 to Rhode Island and Connecticut charities.

For more information on the singing completion visit: jeffreyosborne.com/handmethemic

