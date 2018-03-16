Cumberland boy's speech goes viral

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A tearful speech given by an 8-year-old boy from Cumberland following his last hockey game of the season is now going viral.

In the speech, the second grader tells his teammates, "I had a great season with every all of you. And, I just want to say that I love every single one of you and you're like brothers."

Brody Berard explains that his team, the Woonsocket North Stars, will be breaking up into several different teams next season.

"I played with them for a long time and it just stinks that we are splitting up,” said Berard.

Brody's dad is the head coach of his team and the one behind the camera.

The 8-year-old saying prior to the speech the team had just pulled off a play-off win against their rivals.

"When we went into that locker room we were just happy as can be. I mean we kicked them out of the playoffs. It was just an awesome feeling and moment,” said Berard.

But, despite the win Brody's team was eliminated from the play-offs, meaning it was their last time playing together.

"I knew we were all going away so, I just said the final words,” said Berard.

Brody says he's shocked at the attention he's received over the video, adding that he has a very special message for his teammates.

"I love all you guys and I wish we could stay together and no matter what happens I will always be friends with you,” said Berard.

