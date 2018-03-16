Friars fans react to NCAA Championship loss

By: Chloe Leshner

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Friartown was out in full force today to cheer on their team in the first round of the NCAA Championship.

It was not the way Friars fans wanted this game to end.

"This really hurts," says season ticket holder Roger Morrissette.

"Tough year, inconsistent at times but I'm always proud of my Friars," adds Michael Giard.

Providence College ending their season with today's loss to the Aggies.

"It was a good game they just got beat by a better team. I'm looking forward to next year," says John Donegan of Cranston.

Things were looking up in the first half but it became a nail biter towards the end, as it took a turn for the worst. Fans with a laundry list of what went wrong.

"How much time do you have? Rebounding, 3 point shooting, our bigs were in foul trouble the whole game, we just didn't have a good defensive plan and we didn't take advantage of a lot of mistakes on Texas A&M's part in the first half," says Edward Brennan of Warwick.

On the plus side, Coach Cooley didn't rip his pants this time, the school poking fun at the coach in a hype video earlier today.

"Maybe he should've, maybe they would've won, who knows," says Giard.

Fans though, looking positively to the future.

"we've got some great new recruits coming in and as long as Coach Cooley sticks around, we're going to be a really good team," says Morrissette.

