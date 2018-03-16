URI engineering professor: Construction bid for Miami bridge looked "unusual"

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - It took only a day and a half for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to demolish and replace the Teft Hill Trail bridge in Exeter last year.

The rapid replacement method helped alleviate traffic and save money, so RIDOT said they want to use it more.

The bridge that collapsed in Miami was also built using an accelerated construction method, but not the same one used in Rhode Island.

“We would never allow the bridge underneath to be open to traffic while we’re working on a bridge and also we just use a different process.”

An engineering professor at URI says he took a look at the bid submitted by the company that built the bridge. He called it unusual and says it’s unlike anything he has seen before.

“I have to say at first look I said, ‘that’s a heavy bridge for a pedestrian bridge’.”

George Tsiatas has been teaching bridge engineering for years. He can’t speculate on what went wrong, but says it seemed like the project was incomplete.

“Bridges are safe when they’re finished...when they’re under construction that’s when things can happen.”

That bridge was designed with a cable-stay support system whereas Rhode Island’s bridges are self-supported. RIDOT says it’ll continue using the rapid replacement method on future projects - including the 6-10 Connector - but will incorporate the findings of the Florida bridge investigation if necessary.

© WLNE-TV 2018