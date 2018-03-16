Some Portable Camera Units to issue tickets instead of warnings

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers are about to get more frustrated in Providence.

In some areas, drivers violating the school speed limit will now get tickets instead of warnings starting on Monday the 19th.

Those five Portable Camera Unit (PCU) speeding cameras are monitoring:

Arlington Avenue from Freeman Parkway to Humboldt Avenue.

Elmgrove Avenue from Laurel Avenue to Rochambeau Avenue.

Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue from President Avenue to South Angell Street.

Chalkstone Avenue from Lisbon Street to Smith Street.

Douglas Avenue from Cannon Street to Virginia Lane.

Since March 5th 2018, those cameras have only issued warnings.

“If a vehicle is determined by the PCU to be operating over 10 MPH over the speed limit, a violation will automatically be issued,” said Lindsay Lague, spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department.

“The violation will then be reviewed by Providence Police Officers and Conduent, an outside partner who manages and maintains the cameras. Once the violation is reviewed for accuracy and the information is verified, it is then mailed to the offender for payment. The first and each subsequent fine is $95.00.”

Five PCU’s were installed in January on the following streets:

Mount Pleasant Avenue at Mount Pleasant High School.

Thurbers Avenue from Eddy Street to Prairie Avenue.

Charles Street from Silver Spring Street to Branch Avenue.

Daniel Avenue from Harlam Street to Ethan Street.

Peace Street from Elmwood Avenue to Bucklin Street.

Fines from those cameras exceeded the expectation for the fiscal year of 2018, with 17,000 people getting tickets since the start of 2018. Many have gone to court to contest those tickets.

The cameras near the Providence schools were installed to slow drivers down, but since their introduction, the cameras have even become the target of vandals.

The PCU’s continue to be a hot-button issue.

