Man busted for possession of marijuana, AR-15, 2000 rounds of am - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man busted for possession of marijuana, AR-15, 2000 rounds of ammo

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Smithfield Police Department Courtesy of the Smithfield Police Department

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A man found with 2000 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15 was arrested by Smithfield Police.

Dustin Santagata, 26, was arrested on Thursday evening following several tips regarding potential drug distribution within the town.

After keeping Santagata under surveillance for some time, officers obtained a search warrant for his home, car and person.

During a raid, detectives seized over five ounces of marijuana, four firearms, including the AR-15 rifle and 2000 rounds of ammunition mentioned above, a 2016 Honda Accord, and $2,200 in cash.

As a result, Santagata was charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
  • Possession of weapons when committing a crime of violence.
  • Possession of marijuana.

At an appearance in 3rd District Court, Santagata was held without bail. He is scheduled to reappear next week.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.