Man busted for possession of marijuana, AR-15, 2000 rounds of ammo

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A man found with 2000 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15 was arrested by Smithfield Police.

Dustin Santagata, 26, was arrested on Thursday evening following several tips regarding potential drug distribution within the town.

After keeping Santagata under surveillance for some time, officers obtained a search warrant for his home, car and person.

During a raid, detectives seized over five ounces of marijuana, four firearms, including the AR-15 rifle and 2000 rounds of ammunition mentioned above, a 2016 Honda Accord, and $2,200 in cash.

As a result, Santagata was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Possession of weapons when committing a crime of violence.

Possession of marijuana.

At an appearance in 3rd District Court, Santagata was held without bail. He is scheduled to reappear next week.

