CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Just in time for Saint Patrick's Day weekend Mardi Gras nightclub is re-opening.

It's opening its doors Friday night under the new name "The Nightclub 5."

Mardi Gras closed suddenly at the end of 2017.

It had been a main stay in the city for almost 30 years.

A post on their Facebook page revealed the new name.

