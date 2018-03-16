RI State Police gives safety tips ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police would like to remind everyone to be safe over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

“Statistics show that the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities spikes each year on St. Patrick’s Day, with 60 people killed in drunk driving crashes on that day in 2016 alone,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public Information with Rhode Island State Police.

Everyone should celebrate safely and plan for a safe ride home ahead of time. Troopers will be out in force looking for those who are driving while intoxicated, driving distracted, are under the influence of drugs or just in an aggressive way that endangers other motorists.

“Our message is simple: If you choose to drink, do not drive,” Colonel Assumpico said. “Don’t let friends and family drive if they’ve been drinking, either. Find a safe ride home.”

The following reminders are for people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness over the weekend:

Designate a sober driver or make other plans for a ride home before heading out.

Never let friends drive drunk. Give them a ride or arrange for a safe ride home.

Do not ride in a vehicle if the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Always wear your seatbelt. That is your best defense against drunk drivers.

You are encouraged to call 911 you see anyone driving in a dangerous or unsafe way.

“We all must work together to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads to keep them safe for everyone,” added Colonel Assumpico.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018