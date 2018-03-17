Fire destroys building in Johnston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire destroys building in Johnston

By: Rachael Perry

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The State Fire Marshal's office and the Johnston Fire Department are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a local business Saturday morning. 

Johnston Fire dispatch received a call from the owner of a wooden truss company on River Ave around 8:30 a.m. 

When crews arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames. The owner was the only person inside, and was able to get out of the building without injury. 

The fire created heavy smoke, fire officials said. The building was a total loss. 

No other injuries were reported.

