Police: Subject barricaded inside North Attleboro home

By: Rachael Perry
Email: rperry@abc6.com
Twitter: @RachaelABC6
NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — Members from the North Attleboro and Mass.State Police departments are on scene for a barricaded subject.
Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 News they were notified to activate their 'STOP' team and send in a negotiator around 11:30 a.m.
The home in which the subject is allegedly barricaded in is on Richard H Pinsonnault Lane. As a result, that street is blocked off at Harold W Bishop Blvd.
ABC6 News reporter Chloe Leshner is on scene and will update you as soon as new information becomes available.
©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018