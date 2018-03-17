Police: Subject barricaded inside North Attleboro home

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — Members from the North Attleboro and Mass.State Police departments are on scene for a barricaded subject.

Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 News they were notified to activate their 'STOP' team and send in a negotiator around 11:30 a.m.

The home in which the subject is allegedly barricaded in is on Richard H Pinsonnault Lane. As a result, that street is blocked off at Harold W Bishop Blvd.

ABC6 News reporter Chloe Leshner is on scene and will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

State police on scene in North Attleboro where a man is barricaded inside a home @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/5D9p3nIkKl — Chloe Leshner (@CLeshnerABC6) March 17, 2018

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018