Police: Subject barricaded inside North Attleboro home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Subject barricaded inside North Attleboro home

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — Members from the North Attleboro and Mass.State Police departments are on scene for a barricaded subject. 

Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 News they were notified to activate their 'STOP' team and send in a negotiator  around 11:30 a.m.

The home in which the subject is allegedly barricaded in is on Richard H Pinsonnault Lane. As a result, that street is blocked off at Harold W Bishop Blvd. 

ABC6 News reporter Chloe Leshner is on scene and will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.