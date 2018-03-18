Warwick Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery

By News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed early Sunday morning.

Warwick Police told ABC6 that a woman entered the Sunoco station at 2003 Post Road in Warwick around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning and asked to purchase a pack of cigarettes.

Police said after the suspect asked for the cigarettes she demanded cash from the clerk and implied she was armed.

The clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash and exited the store, heading southbound on Post Road in a silver SUV.

The suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 5'5" tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Video surveillance captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Warwick Police Department Detective Division at 401-468-4233 or Detective Jeffery Viveiros at 401-468-4248.     

