Driver arrested after striking police cruisers in pursuit across state lines

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Fall River man faces a multitude of charges after leading multiple police departments on a chase across state lines, striking two police cruisers during the pursuit.

East Providence Police arrested Bryan Figueroa, 20, of Fall River, on multiple charges following a pursuit from Seekonk into East Providence.

Fall River Police said Figueroa smashed the glass front door of the Fall River Police Station around 7:15 p.m. before fleeing the scene in a Jeep. Officers were able to obtain a partial readout of the vehicle’s license plate, which they shared with nearby police departments to help identify and apprehend the suspect.

East Providence Police told ABC6 that a chase began shortly before 8:00 p.m. involving the suspect’s Jeep and several Massachusetts Police Departments.

After striking a Seekonk Police cruiser in Massachusetts, the chase continued into Rhode Island.

Police said Figueroa struck a second Seekonk Police cruiser in East Providence at Highland Avenue and Catamore Boulevard before being taken into custody by East Providence Police.

Figueroa was charged with the following offenses:

Felony assault with a dangerous weapon

Reckless eluding

Vandalism

2 counts of being a fugitive from justice (one each for Fall River and Seekonk Police)

Figueroa will be held without bail on the fugitive charges and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rhode Island’s 6th District Court on Monday.

Seekonk Police were not available for comment on their involvement in the pursuit.

