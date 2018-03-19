Trial for father accused of murdering daughter set to begin

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of murdering his 10-year-old daughter in Pawtucket back in 2013 is set to begin in Providence Superior Court Monday.

Jorge DePina, who has been held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston for the past five years, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, child abuse, and neglect of a child.

DePina drove his daughter, Aleida, to the hospital on July 3rd of 2013 where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Pawtucket detective wrote that the girl appeared to be malnourished and had bruises, bite marks, and burns all over her body.

His daughter’s cause of death: Blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Police say it was one of the worst cases they had ever seen.

Prosecutors say the abuse had likely been going on for some time as the child was covered in old scars.

The trial presumably will be a graphic and emotionally upsetting one.

