Two RISD employees put on administrative leave

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

Posted by: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Rhode Island School of Design employees were put on administrative leave after being tied to a party with underage drinking.

The incident took place off-campus over the weekend. One of the individuals is a staff member and the other is an adjunct faculty member.

The college says they expect employees to abide by a code of ethics and provide a safe and supportive environment for students.

“RISD is deeply committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for our students and to being an upstanding member of our community. We expect our employees to support this commitment and to act ethically, honestly and with integrity on and off campus,” said Director of Public Relations, Jaime Marland.

In addition to the police investigation RISD is also looking into the matter.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018